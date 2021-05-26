Danny Cowley strengthens Portsmouth recruitment process by bringing in well-regarded ex-Lincoln and Huddersfield pair
Danny Cowley has turned to two trusted figures to bolster his recruitment department.
Matt Page and Toby Ellis served alongside the Blues’ head coach at Lincoln and Huddersfield.
Now the well-regarded recruitment analysts have arrived at Fratton Park to aid Pompey’s squad overhaul.
The south-coast future of head of recruitment Phil Boardman, who himself possesses an analytics background with Wolves, is not yet clear.
However, Cowley has wasted no time in bringing in Page and Ellis to boost his summer player hunt.
Page and Ellis met at Lincoln University and created sports company Virsco, while devising their iCoach4Sport software to help teachers in school.
Following an email to then-Lincoln boss Cowley, they adapted their system for use with a professional football club, with impressive results at Sincil Bank.
Since then, the software has developed considerably, providing an exhaustive source of statistical information for use with recruitment as well as assessing the performances of current club players.
Such has been their admiration for the creators’ work, Danny Cowley and brother Nicky took them to Championship club Huddersfield in September 2019.
Now Page and Ellis have been reunited at Fratton Park as Cowley assembles a backroom team he believes can support a League One promotion challenge next season.
Last week saw the departures of coaches Joe Gallen and Jake Wigley, in addition to long-serving goalkeeping coach John Keeley.
Meanwhile, Pompey’s search for players continues, following a post-season clear-out which includes The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season Craig MacGillivray.
Yet the arrivals of Page and Ellis demonstrates Cowley is also busily recruiting behind-the-scenes talent as he rebuilds the Blues.
