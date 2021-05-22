Danny Cowley insists Alex Bass has a 'great opportunity' to be Pompey number one. Picture: Joe Pepler

But firstly the head coach wants to see the 23-year-old in action at close range.

Bass is the last-man standing at Fratton Park following the end-of-season departures of fellow keepers Craig MacGillivray, Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regardless, Cowley rates Bass, an assessment largely influenced by watching video footage of the ex-Academy player.

And although he insists the youngster is now over his double broken leg issues, he is eager to see more of him in the flesh.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Time will tell whether Alex can be number one, he has a great opportunity.

‘If I was Alex Bass, he would be over the park now practicing.

‘There is a lot to like about him, we have watched all the footage, but the footage has all been in quite direct teams. So we haven’t yet seen whether he can do some of the other bits.

‘This is what we are trying to learn and find out.

‘I have watched Alex live a couple of times. I think he’s a good goalie, he has huge potential, but there is obviously a natural awareness that he hasn’t played for a year.

‘He had a leg break on his fibula, which is a non-weight bearing bone and is mid-shaft, so it’s not a concern. If it was down by the joint, it would be different.

‘That part of it is not a concern, we think he’s going to be fit, available and ready, but it’s an opportunity for him, like all the players.’

A year ago, heading into the League One play-offs, Bass was Pompey’s first choice.

Although surprisingly chosen to replace MacGillivray in January 2020, he subsequently shone to reward Kenny Jackett’s backing.

Now Cowley is weighing up whether Bass is equipped to be his regular keeper following an immensely frustrating campaign for the youngster.

He was substituted at half-time in the Carabao Cup at Stevenage, allowing MacGillivray to re-establish himself and become ever-present in the league season.

Bass would total five appearances, although has been largely sidelined since January through breaking the same leg twice.

And he’s analysing every playing department during Pompey’s squad overhaul.

Cowley said: ‘What you are trying to do is get a squad with balance.

‘You can't have too many players that are experienced because then you normally lack athleticism. You can’t have too many players who are injury prone because then you can’t get a team out.

‘You can’t have too many players who aren’t tactically intelligent because then you are quick and thick.

‘So you have to find a group which has a nice balance.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.