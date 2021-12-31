It comes after the league’s organisational body announced they would no longer test players on match days, in an attempt to avoid same-day postponements.

But Pompey’s head coach believes a different approach would have achieved the same outcome.

A whole host of matches were called off hours before scheduled kick-offs across the festive period – resulting in travelling fans and clubs making wasted trips.

So far eight matches on New Years’ Day throughout the Championship, League One, and League Two have already been cancelled – including Pompey rivals Ipswich, Plymouth, Wigan, and Sunderland.

And the former Lincoln City boss explained how the welfare of all attending matches should be the priority.

Cowley told The News: ‘It (The EFL Statement) did surprise me. We’ll follow the guidelines that we’re given – and we believe the guidelines are there to protect the people.

‘Whether that be our players, the staff, our supporters, that’s what they should be there for.

Danny Cowley has revealed his surprise at the latest EFL statement regarding Covid-19 protocols. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

‘I’m all for the supporters, but personally I think we should still test yet the game cannot be called off after a certain time. If, for example, on the day of the game, four players are to have tested positive then those four can’t play.

‘Every club has players they can use. Whether they’re under-23s or under-18s players. I would still test on the day, for players, staff and supporter welfare, but I would have a cut-off time of when the game cannot be called off.’

Since then, matches against AFC Wimbledon, Oxford United, and Plymouth have all fallen foul to surging coronavirus cases.

Which prompted Cowley to appreciate the difficult job the EFL has on its hands.

He continued: ‘I respect it’s not easy for the EFL when they have to make decisions.

‘We live in a world where we’re all quick to criticise, and we sometimes have to respect that these are not easy decisions being made by the key stakeholders.’