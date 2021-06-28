Danny Cowley reveals thoughts on prospect of Portsmouth move for Millwall’s Ben Thompson

And the Pompey boss has outlined the scenarios in which a player of Thompson’s Championship quality could arrive at Fratton Park.

More talk has surfaced over the potential for the 25-year-old to return to the club he made such a big impression at during his 2018-19 loan stay.

Much of the speculation was when Kenny Jackett was at the helm, but Cowley confirmed he’s also a big fan of the Londoner’s quality.

He said: ‘We know Ben - Ben’s a really good player.

‘He’s a player with huge energy, an infectious enthusiasm and a really good timer and arriver.

‘Ben’s someone we know well, but we’re respectful that he’s a Milwall player.

‘We know he’s someone who’s a Championship player on Championship wages with a Championship contract.’

Thompson is now entering the final year of his existing agreement, with any permanent deal commanding a fee.

Cowley explained a loan agreement would be the most likely avenue for Pompey to explore over contracted Championship players.

The 42-year-old indicated that dynamic could potentially change, however, as the transfer window develops.

Cowley added: ‘When they go into the last year of their contracts, in general, probably the loan option would be the best option for those types of players.

‘But then the parent club need an enthusiasm to do that type of deal when they are in the last year of their contracts.

‘They tend to not want to do that.

‘If a player is surplus to requirements, they tend to want to cash in on the asset.

‘With the boys who have one year left, you can sometimes get really good value, though.

‘But that’s not normally in June, it’s normally closer to the end of the window when people are trying to create funds for themselves to use.

‘That’s when the chain starts moving for that to happen.’

