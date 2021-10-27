Summer signing Liam Vincent has been out for four months after feeling injury in his second Pompey training session. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Although a cautious Blues are unwilling to publicly pinpoint Liam Vincent’s comeback date.

On Monday last week, the full-back was able to return to training on grass for the first time since diagnosed with a stress fracture of his left leg.

The issue occurred at the end of June during his second Blues training session.

Little more than three weeks earlier he arrived from Bromley for an undisclosed fee, representing Cowley’s first Pompey recruit.

Now, 120 days later, he’s closing in on a long-awaited return.

Cowley told The News: ‘Liam is back on grass now, it’s a good step in the right direction for him.

‘It’s about running and fitness work at the moment. He’s obviously had a long time out and is still a way off, but is getting there. It’s positive.

‘There has been a stress fracture in his tibia, which is a weight-bearing bone, so we have to monitor that during his running on grass.

‘I’m pleased for him because he’s a great kid. The move is a brilliant opportunity for him and he just hasn’t been able to get going, which has been frustrating. I look at him and feel so sorry for him.

‘Liam has been working hard, if you look at him now he has some shoulders on him, he’s a lovely physical specimen.

‘I’m looking forward to actually seeing him play, yet it’s layer by layer, step by step.

‘I don't want to give you dates and put too much pressure on him. The nature of the injury means he has to keep ticking boxes to move to the next level.’

It was only upon his Pompey arrival that he learned the full extent.

Cowley added: ‘We still need to get Liams up to full fitness, which is a shame because I think the Papa John’s Trophy match will come too soon, but there will be bounce (friendly) games for him.

‘We have to get him fit – and then get him out playing games.’

