Danny Cowley will be consulted over his thoughts on Pompey's head of football operations, with Roberto Gagliardi currently filling in. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Gagliardi has been at Fratton Park since March 2018, serving as head of UK and European scouting in Kenny Jackett’s recruitment team.

However, the Italian has taken on extra administrative responsibilities since Jackett’s departure in March.

And Mark Catlin insists the opinion of the Cowley brothers will be taken into account during the hunt for a permanent head of football operations.

Pompey’s chief executive told The News: ‘Danny and Nicky have now had the chance to work with our staff and make required recommendations to us.

‘They will have an input with the head of football operations position as well.

‘We are forward, long-term thinkers. You can’t put people into senior positions and then take the decisions yourself. You rely on experts in each department to make those decisions – and you support them as best as you can.

‘We are very much a club which takes a lot of input from various departments and that crosses over in how we do business here.

‘There is a need to reinvent ourselves again with new people, new ideas, fresh enthusiasm, and to have the right ethics which fit with us.

‘I don’t want to single anyone out. We have Phil Boardman, we have Roberto, we have Bobby (Bacic) in our physio department, everyone is doing a really, really good job.

‘Ultimately, that will be down to Danny and Nicky to make those recommendations to us. But, I can assure you, nothing will be forced on anyone.’

It promises to be an intriguing summer at Fratton Park – on and off the pitch – as the club undergoes an overhaul.

And Catlin is relishing the ‘vibrant’ Cowley brothers being at the heart of it.

He added: ‘As individuals, they are exciting, vibrant, put in a lot of hard work – which is what we always look for – and are extremely talented.

‘We believe the Cowleys can bring fresh energy into what is needed now – and to look forward to a bright new era.’

