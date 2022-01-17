Meanwhile, they have offloaded Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing and loanees Gassan Ahadme and Miguel Azeez.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Certainly the pace is picking considerably at the Blues – with Coventry’s Tyler Walker linked with a loan switch.

And Cowley is eyeing another signing before Saturday’s encounter at Sunderland.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘We are working really hard, trying to make the team better, to make the squad better.

‘We still live with the ambition of trying to leave this window in a better place than how we went into it, nothing has changed.

Danny Cowley is 'hopeful' of a fresh face at Fratton Park before Saturday's trip to Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I’m careful to give you numbers on how many we want, we know it’s not a straightforward science in the January transfer window.

‘I live in hope we’ll get one in before the end of the week. I am actually very hopeful.

‘We know what we need, it is clearer than ever and it gets clearer by the day, but we have to make it happen.

‘I have full confidence we can do it, we are working really, really hard. It is never straightforward when you have to move players out to move them in.

‘We have done really, really well with the outs, which has created some finance. We might need a little more financially to do exactly what we want to do, but we’re working on it.

‘I am going to smile to your face, that is how confident I am that we can improve this team in this window!’

In addition to the four confirmed departures, Haji Mnoga has joined Weymouth on loan for the rest of the season.

However, the young defender continues to have a future at Fratton Park and is contracted until the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, Jay Mingi has returned from his loan spell at Maidenhead and is the subject of interest from Wrexham, who are willing to pay a fee.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron