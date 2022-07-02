And a decision on their Blues futures will be made on Sunday night, before Danny Cowley and his squad fly out to Spain for a week-long training camp on Monday morning.

At least five triallists will be on show today and tomorrow as Pompey kick-start their friendly schedule with games against the Hawks and Gosport Borough respectively (both 3pm kick-offs).

Former Liverpool and Derby defender Andre Wisdom is in that group hoping to impress, along with Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee.

Cowley is keen to add to his ranks, with Marlon Pack the Blues’ sole signing of the transfer window to date.

A lack of senior first-team strikers is a glaring deficiency of his squad at present.

But with other areas in need of strengthening, he’s prepared to hand his current batch of triallists a plane ticket to the warm-weather training camp in Murcia and a Fratton Park career– if they prove they’re good enough against this weekend’s non-league opponents.

Speaking to The News ahead of today’s trip to Westleigh Park, Cowley said: ‘The plan for all of our triallists is that they’re going to play Saturday and Sunday.

‘We’ll have a good luck and make a decision on them all, if possible, on Sunday.