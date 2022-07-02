Danny Cowley's blunt message to Portsmouth triallists - including ex-Derby and West Brom defender Andre Wisdom & Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee

Pompey triallists will have two games to prove they are worthy of Fratton Park deals.

By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 11:12 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 11:28 am

And a decision on their Blues futures will be made on Sunday night, before Danny Cowley and his squad fly out to Spain for a week-long training camp on Monday morning.

At least five triallists will be on show today and tomorrow as Pompey kick-start their friendly schedule with games against the Hawks and Gosport Borough respectively (both 3pm kick-offs).

Former Liverpool and Derby defender Andre Wisdom is in that group hoping to impress, along with Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee.

Meanwhile, the trio of as-yet-unnamed triallists who reported for duty on the first day of pre-season training – a goalkeeper and two outfit players – will also take part in the weekend double-header as they remain at Fratton Park.

Cowley is keen to add to his ranks, with Marlon Pack the Blues’ sole signing of the transfer window to date.

A lack of senior first-team strikers is a glaring deficiency of his squad at present.

But with other areas in need of strengthening, he’s prepared to hand his current batch of triallists a plane ticket to the warm-weather training camp in Murcia and a Fratton Park career– if they prove they’re good enough against this weekend’s non-league opponents.

Former Liverpool and Derby defender Andre Wisdom is currently on trial at Fratton Park Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Speaking to The News ahead of today’s trip to Westleigh Park, Cowley said: ‘The plan for all of our triallists is that they’re going to play Saturday and Sunday.

‘We’ll have a good luck and make a decision on them all, if possible, on Sunday.

‘If any of them are a yes and it’s a positive, the plan will be for them, within 48 hours, to come and join us in Spain.’

