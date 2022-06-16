And the Blues boss is confident Fratton Park can be the home to some of the game’s brightest young talent next season, after his loan successes.

Pompey are pushing on with their recruitment, but the wait is still continuing to get a deal over the line after the transfer window opened last Friday.

One significant strand to the club’s business is executing a strategy of bringing in young players on the rise who can be nurtured and improved.

Premier League and Championship academies along with the non-league game, are two fertile grounds for picking up such talent.

But bringing in hopefuls who can become substantial assets will come at price, however, with chief executive Andy Cullen stating fees are available for players.

In that scenario, Cowley is confident he can make good on the plan which has been publicly laid down by the club.

The Londoner pointed to the Gavin Bazunu success story as evidence of what could be a lucrative policy for Pompey.

From L-R, Emile Smith Rowe, Trevoh Chalobah and Gavin Bazunu have all benefitted from working with Danny Cowley.

He said: ‘We have confidence we can develop young players.

‘I think our ambition and primary aim is to develop our young players. Imagine if we’d signed Gavin Bazunu this time last year?

‘We would have been able to develop him and we would’ve had a £15m player on our hands.

‘It just shows you what can be achieved.

‘The reality is the players of that quality aren’t always available to us on a permanent deal, but are on loans.

‘The players we have, our young players, we have to work to develop to get to the levels of George Hirst, Hayden Carter and Gavin Bazunu. That’s the reality.’

Cowley has strong credentials when it comes to improving young players in his managerial career to date.

A number of those talents have arrived on loan from Premier League clubs, with Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah notable examples.

Leicester’s George Hirst and Bazunu both benefitted from working with the former Huddersfield boss last term.

Cowley believes clubs from the top two tiers can see the benefit of working with him and his staff in the environment Pompey can offer.

He added: ‘If you look at the Gavin Bazunu situation, he’s leaving Manchester City for significant money - £15m - and I’d like to think it’s certainly not done our reputation as a football club any harm.

‘When we come to bringing in young players on loan from Premier League clubs, I’m sure they’ll be aware what we’ve done with the likes of Gavin, Emile Smith Rowe, Trevoh Chalobah and boys like them.

‘We are confident of doing that and clubs have confidence we are going to look after them in the best way and continue their development.

‘Gavin was coming off a relegation with Rochdale and had actually lost his place in the team over the final 10 games.

‘So credit firstly to Gavin for what he's achieved, but also to a degree the club with the way we looked after him and the opportunity we provided.

‘We were really good for each other ultimately, and we have real confidence in ourselves to work with young players, develop and improve them.