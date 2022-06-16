But the Blues are still facing competition from the Championship to land the 6ft 3in powerhouse front man.

The News understands the former Notts County front man could be available on a permanent deal, with a year remaining on his existing deal with the Londoners.

Pompey would hope a fee in the region of £300,000 would be enough to land the 20-year-old, who spent time on loan at Cheltenham and Northampton last term.

Etete has been high up Cowley’s attacking shopping list this summer, with The News first revealing his interest last month.

Kyle Wootton was a serious target for Pompey, with the 25-year-old watched on a series of occasions before he opted for a lucrative move to League Two new boys Stockport County.

Now Etete is being favoured for one of the multiple attacking places which needs filling now the transfer window is open.

Kion Etete is now a striking priority for Pompey. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The fact second-tier clubs are watching developments is of natural concern for Pompey, with the Derby-born man’s stock rising last season.

Cowley is still hoping the lure of regular first-team football could tip the balance in his club’s favour against second-tier interest, however.

Etete grabbed six for Northampton and followed that up with a further three efforts from 10 starts and three sub outings for Cheltenham.

The forward ertainly fits the bill for the Blues in terms of their stated policy of landing players with the potential for growth, whose market value will rise as they develop.

The likes of Swansea pair Morgan Whittaker and Kyle Joseph are other strikers Pompey have been linked with.