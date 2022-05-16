The Blues boss still has plenty to do, with the club’s retained list yet to be confirmed, a new head of football operations still to be appointed and, of course, another transfer window to negotiate.

Yet it appears he won’t have to add searching for a new first-team coach to that busy itinerary.

That’s after it emerged newly-relegated AFC Wimbledon are poised to name former Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson as their new boss.

The Plough Lane side have been on the lookout for someone to fill the Dons hot seat following Mark Robinson’s departure in March and successor Mark Bowen’s failure to prevent an unwelcome return to League Two.

Blues coach Simon Bassey was subsequently linked with a return to his former club, having spent time with the south London side as both a player and staff member.

However, it appears 39-year-old Jackson is set to be confirmed just two weeks after his Addicks sacking.

Reports suggest that he has beaten off all competition for the job – with Steven Reid, David Artell and current Exeter manager Matt Taylor among those also linked – and is ready to be appointed.

That will come as a huge relief for Cowley, who will be keen to focus entirely on his next squad rebuild rather than piecing together a new-look backroom at the same time.

Bassey, 46, came through the Wimbledon youth set-up, before being released as a 16-year-old.

He, however, rejoined the Dons in 2002 to see out his playing days, making more than 50 appearances for the club before announcing his retirement in 2004 because of injury.

After hanging up his boots, the former midfielder spent the next 15 years as part of the Wombles’ backroom staff - playing a key role in returning the club back to the Football League before departing in 2019.

Former Wimbledon striker Lyle Tyler recently admitted Bassey had a major part in the Dons’ success, claiming he had a role to play in every signing made by the club.