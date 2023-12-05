Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zak Swanson is available again to start competing with Joe Raffetty for Pompey’s right-back berth.

The defender missed the Blackpool and Burton games with an ankle injury which John Mousinho initially described as ‘very, very strange’. However, a scan has revealed the 23-year-old suffered only bone bruising in the suspected training ground incident and that no specialised treatment is required.

The Blues received the news in time to name Swanson on the bench for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Northampton. The former Arsenal youngster remained an unnamed substitute. But with the Blues having seven games between now and New Year’s Day, his availability has gone down well with Mousinho.

The Pompey head coach told The News: ‘Zak Swanson is back. Zack’s scan came back, there was a bit of bone bruising, so it was understandable in terms of the symptoms.

‘It was just a strange one in terms of how he got it. He couldn’t remember taking a whack but he must have taken a whack at some point during training, if it bothered him the next day and he wasn’t able to bear weight on it for a few days. It’s one of those that has improved really nicely.

‘I’m not particularly qualified but the minute you realise it’s bone bruising, it’s not something that’s doing more damage. You realise you can get on with it. Sometimes it’s the difference between cramping up and tearing a muscle. If you know it’s cramp, you’re alright and you carry on. If you tear a muscle then you know you’re in trouble. The feeling is exactly the same. So Zak is okay.’

Swanson has featured 12 times for Pompey this season - including six in the league - as he largely operates behind Raffery in the Blues pecking order. He was surprisingly picked ahead of the former Preston man for the trip to Cambridge United in October, but his only start since then came against Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy.

The Blues are next in action against Bolton on Monday night. That game is then quickly followed by fixtures against Shrewsbury (December 16), AFC Wimbledon (Dec 19, EFL Trophy), Fleetwood (December 23), Bristol Rovers (December 26), Exeter (December 29) and Stevenage (New Year’s Day).