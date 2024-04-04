David Norris' dramatic equaliser at St Mary's in April 2012 entered Pompey folklore. He's still playing 11 years later - at the age of 42. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Pompey favourite David Norris is to retire from football at the end of the season.

A 27-year playing career will come to an end when Norris plays his final game for Lancaster City on Saturday, April 27. Unlike many other players who retire in their mid 30's, he has played on until the grand age of 43, but now he has taken the decision to stop playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post published on his personal Instagram profile, Norris said: “The last few games of the last last dance.

“This will be my final season at Lancaster City and in competitive football.

“There's a build up of reasons and although fitness wise I feel good, 27 years have taken its toll on the body.

“Also needing to prioritise the family and kids a bit more and my business especially with the things going on off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Will milk it more when it's all over but will try to enjoy these last few.”

Norris is highly thought of at Fratton Park despite only spending one season at the club. He is most remembered for a late goal against arch-rivals Southampton will celebrate its 12-year anniversary on Sunday. He played 42 times in the 2011/12 campaign for Pompey, in which they were relegated. It was their last season that they played in the second tier.

The Stamford-born midfielder headed to Leeds United to link up with Jason Pearce, Luke Varney and Jamie Ashdown when the Blues were forced to let their players leave. He later played for Peterborough United, Yeovil Town and Blackpool before dipping in to non-league football in September 2016.