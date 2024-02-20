Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey favourite David Norris has expressed his gratitude after he was able to keep hold of one of his most prized possessions.

The 42-year-old initially put his League One winner's medal that he won with Plymouth Argyle in the 2003/04 season up for sale on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Norris was attempting to raise funds to employ a solicitor after claiming his parents had ‘disappeared with my savings'. According to Norris, he has been unable to track down his mother and father and wants his allegations to be heard in court.

In reaction to Norris' plight, a fundraiser was set up by Plymouth Argyle fans on JustGiving with an initial target of £1,000 but it ended up getting £6,000 from 375 supporters. As a result of the football community coming together, Norris will get to keep his winner's medal following the fundraiser.

"Staying with me," said Norris in a post on X who posted a photo of his winner's medal. "Thank you so much everyone ..Plymouth & Portsmouth fans & other teams I’ve played for & those who I didn’t. Overwhelmed by the support and a chance to try get some money back now. Mentions for @DevonportDreams and @JonWalters19 @tdog1410 Thank you."

Norris played for several clubs in his career and was a popular figure during his time at Fratton Park. He only played one season which came in 2011 to 2012, but is remembered for scoring a spectacular goal against arch-rivals Southampton in stoppage time to earn his side a point.

The Peterborough-born midfielder mostly played for Plymouth Argyle, and enjoyed a six-year spell with the Pilgrims. He moved to Ipswich Town and spent three years as a player at Ipswich Town, and became their captain under Roy Keane. He would move on to Pompey, and then go on to play for clubs such as Leeds United, Peterborough United, Yeovil Town, Blackpool and Salford City.