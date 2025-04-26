Harvey Blair. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s final away game of the season ended in a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

And it was a day to remember for Harvey Blair, who netted his maiden professional goal on his first Blues start since October.

It was a contest which probably won’t live long in the memory of both sets of supporters, with both sides going into the game with nothing to play for. Of course, John Mousinho’s men sealed their second-tier survival against Watford ahead of the trip to Hillsborough.

Nonetheless, it’s a positive end to the campaign on the road for Pompey, who had struggled away from Fratton Park throughout the campaign.

They got off to a difficult start, though, when Danny Rohl’s side took the lead after just nine minutes. Stuart Armstrong’s shanked effort found Callum Paterson. The 30-year-old effort from close range deflected off the crossbar to find its way into the net.

However, Mousinho’s men responded soon after when Josh Murphy worked into space on the left-hand side before delivering a delicious ball into the box. The winger’s cross found Connor Ogilvie but his diving header was somehow put wide.

The Blues did, though, find an equaliser after 23 minutes. Isaac Hayden won possession before picking out Murphy on the left. The 30-year-old once again beating Yan Valery, with his cross finding Blair, who smashed home Pompey’s leveller.

The game quietened in the final 20 minutes of the first half, with both sides failing to threaten the goal.

But it was the hosts who started the second half the strongest. Half-time substitute Anthony Musaba caused Mousinho’s side a number of problems in the 10 minutes after the break. Terry Devlin did superbly to block the Owls winger from close range to keep the scores level.

Chances then became few and far between throughout the second period. Nathaniel Chalobah’s strike was the only real attempt but was safely denied by Ben Killip, who was handed his Pompey debut.

The keeper wasn’t really called into severe action as Mousinho gave Nicolas Schmid a rare rest with safety already confirmed.

The Blues’ final game on the road ended on a positive in what has been a difficult campaign away from Fratton Park, which only saw three wins.

Nonetheless, there’ll be plenty of encouragement for a number of players ahead of the season’s finale against Hull next weekend.