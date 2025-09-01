Deadline transfer latest: Portsmouth defender exit lined up at window’s climax

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 1st Sep 2025, 18:14 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 18:18 BST
The Reading signing who spent the end of last season at Charlton Athletic is set to leave Pompey before tonight’s 7pm transfer deadline.

Pompey defender Tom McIntyre is set for a Pompey deadline day departure.

The Blues defender is lined up for a move to League One side Bradford City, according to reports.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pompey have been working on finding a new home for the out-of-favour centre-back, who is not a part of John Mousinho’s first-team plans.

And the Bantams appear to be the 26-year-old’s destination, after making an impressive start to life back in the third tier under Graham Alexander.

McIntyre will join on a season-long loan move which will cover the remainder of the Pompey contract he signed in January last year.

The former Reading man will follow Abdoulaye Kamara out of PO4, with keeper Josef Bursik and Makenzie Kirk officially captured so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pompey have sensationally landed Conor Chaplin in a season-long loan move, with the huge fans’ favourite’s capture to be announced this evening.

Blues favourite Josh Murphy was the subject of interest from Leicester City, but the club’s hierarchy have stood firm on their position the winger is ‘not for sale’.

Related topics:DefenderPompeyBradford CityThe BluesLeague One
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice