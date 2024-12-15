John Mousinho is convinced Pompey will rally once more and resume their impressive charge up the Championship table.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 4-0 humbling at Derby ultimately saw the Blues dumped back into the Championship relegation zone this weekend, with Cardiff leapfrogging them.

It ended an encouraging four-match unbeaten run which had dragged them out of the bottom three for the first time since the start of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Pompey have shown fine form of late, with two wins, three draws and one defeat in their previous six matches.

John Mousinho remains upbeat after Pompey's recent good run was ended at Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Mousinho is convinced they will bounce back once more, starting with Coventry next weekend.

He told The News: ‘We’ll definitely bounce back, we’ve done that before this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Probably at times, after a couple of the displays we’ve had, some have looked at it and thought “Well that’s not a side that’s going to get out of it” or “That’s not a side that’s going to actually make a fist of it”.

‘Yet certainly over the past five or six weeks we’ve been excellent and pretty much in every single game we’ve played.

‘We’ve had some really, really good results, we’ve kept clean sheets, we’ve looked like a threat going forward.

‘I am not concerned about that, there’s a load of things to worry about in terms of individual bits and things we can do better, but I’m not thinking it’s doom and gloom and that we haven’t got a hope going into any of the games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve played some of the big boys in the division and been absolutely fine, so we have to just make sure we keep going on that trajectory rather than we did on Friday night.’

It was a sobering defeat after some heartening displays of late - and Mousinho admits he incorrectly believed that that level of disappointing performance was now well behind them.

He added: ‘I thought those sort of performances were behind us. I don't think anybody would have said you’re being naive believing that going into the games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We deserved to have a bit of confidence going into Derby, but something has gone wrong, we haven’t performed as well as we needed to perform.

‘We have been in this situation a couple of times, yet it does feel very different to how it did after Stoke and Cardiff. We are in a much, much better position now than previously and the acid test is going to be when we play Coventry at home.