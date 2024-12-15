Portsmouth title-winning favourite and ex-Leeds and Sheffield United man sacked amid supporter unrest
The Irishman was dismissed as Woking boss on Saturday evening - hours following a crushing 4-0 defeat at Gateshead.
Doyle quit a coaching position in Pompey’s Academy 12 months earlier to take over a Cards side struggling against relegation.
Initially it was a successful transition, impressively keeping Woking in the National League last season and earning himself a longer deal in recognition of the achievement.
However, they have subsequently failed to kick on this term, despite encouragingly registering three successive victories in August.
Saturday’s Gateshead loss left them 19th in the table, just one point above the National League, with Doyle attracting strong criticism from unhappy supporters.
The Cards are also in the process of being taken over by American conglomerate Cardinal Football Group LLC following a period of much uncertainty off the pitch.
And it came to a head on Saturday night, with Woking announcing the departure of their head coach.
A statement on their website said: ‘Woking FC has parted company with Head Coach Michael Doyle and assistant Ben Turner with immediate effect.
‘We thank them both for their contribution to the club, in particular last season in helping the club avoid relegation.
‘Plans are in place to move forward as quickly and efficiently as possible.;
Doyle had brought his Woking side to the Hawks last Tuesday in the third round of the FA Trophy, with the National League outing winning 4-2 on penalties.
It would prove to be his final victory as boss, with that Gateshead defeat days later ultimately sealing his fate.
The 43-year-old remains fondly remembered at Fratton Park for leading the Blues back into League One as their inspirational skipper.
Doyle scored three goals in 96 appearances during a two-season spell, before leaving in the aftermath of their League Two title win under Paul Cook in 2016-17.
As a free agent, he rejoined former club Coventry in May 2017 and helped them win the League Two play-offs during his first campaign.
He later featured for Notts County before focusing on a coaching career, coming back to Fratton Park to work in the Academy as assistant professional development phase coach in July 2023.
However, Doyle’s desire to enter management prompted him to quit and take over the hot-seat at Woking in December 2023.
Now that challenge is over, although he will no doubt be eyeing a swift return to football somewhere.
