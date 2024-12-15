Former Pompey skipper Michael Doyle’s first role in management is over.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irishman was dismissed as Woking boss on Saturday evening - hours following a crushing 4-0 defeat at Gateshead.

Doyle quit a coaching position in Pompey’s Academy 12 months earlier to take over a Cards side struggling against relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially it was a successful transition, impressively keeping Woking in the National League last season and earning himself a longer deal in recognition of the achievement.

Michael Doyle was dismissed as Woking head coach on Saturday following 12 months in the job. Picture: Alex Broadway/Getty Images | Getty Images

However, they have subsequently failed to kick on this term, despite encouragingly registering three successive victories in August.

Saturday’s Gateshead loss left them 19th in the table, just one point above the National League, with Doyle attracting strong criticism from unhappy supporters.

The Cards are also in the process of being taken over by American conglomerate Cardinal Football Group LLC following a period of much uncertainty off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it came to a head on Saturday night, with Woking announcing the departure of their head coach.

‘We thank them both for their contribution to the club, in particular last season in helping the club avoid relegation.

‘Plans are in place to move forward as quickly and efficiently as possible.;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doyle had brought his Woking side to the Hawks last Tuesday in the third round of the FA Trophy, with the National League outing winning 4-2 on penalties.

It would prove to be his final victory as boss, with that Gateshead defeat days later ultimately sealing his fate.

The 43-year-old remains fondly remembered at Fratton Park for leading the Blues back into League One as their inspirational skipper.

Doyle scored three goals in 96 appearances during a two-season spell, before leaving in the aftermath of their League Two title win under Paul Cook in 2016-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a free agent, he rejoined former club Coventry in May 2017 and helped them win the League Two play-offs during his first campaign.

Read More Reasons to be cheerful for Fratton faithful as Portsmouth rivals also suffer disappointing weekend

He later featured for Notts County before focusing on a coaching career, coming back to Fratton Park to work in the Academy as assistant professional development phase coach in July 2023.

However, Doyle’s desire to enter management prompted him to quit and take over the hot-seat at Woking in December 2023.

Now that challenge is over, although he will no doubt be eyeing a swift return to football somewhere.