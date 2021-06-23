Alfie Stanley has left Pompey after rejecting the offer of a 12-month deal which would have involved a loan spell elsewhere. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

The News understands the 19-year-old will not be taking up the Blues’ offer of a 12-month deal.

The promising striker is a former Fratton Park season-ticket holder and spent 13 years on the books of the club he supports.

However, it is understood Stanley became disillusioned over the current pathway on offer to young Pompey players.

As a result, despite being desperate to stay with Pompey, he was unable to remain.

Although the Blues wanted to find him a loan club for the 2021-22 campaign, he couldn’t see a way into Danny Cowley’s first-team squad.

Stanley was named on Pompey’s bench in six of the final eight games last season, without being handed a single minute of football.

It’s a statistic which did little to convince the North End youngster that he had a Blues future, despite the offer of a fresh deal.

Although, by tabling a new contract with a nominal pay rise, Pompey are now entitled to compensation when Stanley moves elsewhere as a free agent.

Of last season’s third-year scholars, Stanley joins Harvey Rew, Harry Kavanagh, Eoin Teggart and Taylor Seymour in leaving the Blues.

Only Haji Mnoga remains, with Cowley activating a club option to retain the highly-regarded defender for another 12 months.

In addition, none of last year’s second-year scholars have remained after graduating, while Harrison Brook and Seok Jae Lee declined offers.

Stanley, who spent the early part of last season on loan at Bognor, made two first-team outings.

Both arrived in the Papa John’s Trophy before Cowley’s arrival as head coach in March 2021.

