League One returned in full with a bang, or rather a bump, for Portsmouth over the weekend.

Portsmouth's fairytale unbeaten start to the League One campaign came crashing down after the international break as Blackpool plundered in four goals without reply at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho's side slipped into second place in the division but a trip to Burton Albion on Tuesday evening provides a quick chance to return to form.

Here's your Monday morning League One round-up.

Man Utd provide Stevenage 'use him or lose him' warning

Stevenage appear to have been given the choice to use or lose on-loan Manchester United star Charlie McNeill with the Red Devils ready to terminate his League One stay.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season at Newport County in League Two before making the step up at Steve Evans' side this term. His loan move got off to a flyer with a debut goal but the striker now hasn't played since September, being taken in and out of the matchday squad without stepping on the pitch.

The Manchester Evening News reports that his parent club are ready to activate the break clause in his loan deal to bring him back to Old Trafford and assess the best way for him to continue development.

Derby County forced to relive Portsmouth pain

Derby County head coach Paul Warne has admitted his side were “a bit Portsmouthy” after conceding late on in the dramatic 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers this weekend.

Ex-Derby Chris Martin man nodded in from a set play with just minutes left to play before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing fired the Rams back in front. Remembering Colby Bishop's 95h minute leveller in September, Warne said afterwards: “When you win late on it’s easy to say ooh it’s character, but when I went back into the dressing room I said to the lads, ‘what do you think I am going to say?'

Paul Warne said his side were 'Portsmouthy' at the weekend (Image: Getty Images)

“They said ‘you’ll say, ooh we would not have done that last year’. I wouldn’t go that far. I just thought we played sporadically quite good in the first half but our final third entries were woeful.

“We changed the shape at half-time and we started the second half quite well. I thought we had enough chances to win, but we didn’t take them. If you’ve only got one goal then you are susceptible to an equaliser. It felt like a bit Portsmouthy. But to get a late winner is great. For everyone who stayed with the team I appreciate it. It felt like when you score that late on, it felt like everybody could enjoy their day so I am really pleased.”

Burton star set for League One switch months after transfer

'Unsettled' Burton Albion striker Cole Stockton could move to League One rivals Stevenage or Carlisle United just months after signing at the Pirelli Stadium.

Alan Nixon reports that the 29-year-old, who signed for Oxford United from Morecambe this summer on the back of a 12-goal campaign last term, is frustrated with his transfer choice. Stockton has just one goal in 10 appearances this term and has missed a chunk of the season through injury.