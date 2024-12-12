Derby County v Portsmouth injury news: eight doubt and two doubts as decision on defender expected

By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:35 BST

Pompey travel to Derby’s Pride Park on Friday night looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

A recent upturn in both performances and results have seen John Mousinho’s side climb out of the relegation zone and provide the Fratton faithful with a much-needed lift following a difficult start to their Championship return.

However, injuries continue to plague their campaign, with Regan Poole the latest to require help from the Blues’ medical team.

The defender was withdrawn as a precaution during Tuesday night’s stalemate with Norwich. He’s rated 50-50 for the game against the Rams, with Pompey expected to keep his availabilty secret until closer to kick-off.

The return of both Callum Lang and Andre Dozzell from suspension will provide a welcome boost if Poole is deemed not fit enough to feature.

Derby head into the game on the back of no wins in their past six matches. They’ve no fresh injury worries following their goalless draw with Burnley in midweek. Nevertheless, they remain without two important players in David Ozoh and Ryan Nyambe.

Here’s the lstest injury details from both camps as 17th in the table prepares to take on 21st in the first Championship fixture of the weekend.

