A recent upturn in both performances and results have seen John Mousinho’s side climb out of the relegation zone and provide the Fratton faithful with a much-needed lift following a difficult start to their Championship return.

However, injuries continue to plague their campaign, with Regan Poole the latest to require help from the Blues’ medical team.

The defender was withdrawn as a precaution during Tuesday night’s stalemate with Norwich. He’s rated 50-50 for the game against the Rams, with Pompey expected to keep his availabilty secret until closer to kick-off.

The return of both Callum Lang and Andre Dozzell from suspension will provide a welcome boost if Poole is deemed not fit enough to feature.

Derby head into the game on the back of no wins in their past six matches. They’ve no fresh injury worries following their goalless draw with Burnley in midweek. Nevertheless, they remain without two important players in David Ozoh and Ryan Nyambe.

Here’s the lstest injury details from both camps as 17th in the table prepares to take on 21st in the first Championship fixture of the weekend.

Pompey travel to Derby County on Friday night in League One

Regan Poole - Doubt The centre-back is rated '50-50' for the game at Pride Park after coming off at half-time during Tuesday night's draw against Norwich. Poole's withdrawal was precautionary, though, after he felt an issue with his right hamstring.

Eiran Cashon - Doubt The Derby defender felt him hamstring against Burnley in midweek. However, all the signs are that Cashin should be available to face the Blues. Paul Warne said: 'He should be okay. He was a bit aware of something. He might have overdramatised it a little bit.'