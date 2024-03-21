Watch more of our videos on Shots!

League One leaders Portsmouth are edging closer to their promotion dream. With just seven games remaining they sit top of the table, boasting a healthy five point lead over second place Derby County, and a massive nine-point lead over third placed Bolton.

Mathematically speaking, Portsmouth need to pick up just 13 of the remaining 21 points on offer to ensure promotion, although that figure could be reduced even further if Bolton or Derby are to drop any further points. Portsmouth will be keen to see that situation unfold this weekend as Derby make the trip to Sixfields to take on a Northampton side who have just secured their status in the third-tier of English football for a second season.

Paul Warne’s promotion-chasing team will inevitably enter the game as clear favourites given their recent run of form which has seen them record four consecutive victories in March with free agent Dwight Gayle proving to be an astute signing in attack.

The Rams registered a 4-0 home win against Northampton when the two teams last met on Halloween, but Cobblers boss Jon Brady is determined to treat fans to a better showing this time around.

Ahead of kick-off on Saturday, he told BBC Sport: “This is what we worked hard for last year to play against sides like this, we’re not just here to make up the numbers. They’re second in the league, they’ve had a strong season so far, they’re fighting for automatic (promotion). It’ll be a game they’re targeting to get three points in and for us to compete at this level, I said at the start (of the season) every single player has to be at their best.”

Brady went on to address his side’s 4-0 loss earlier in the season and claimed it gives the players added motivation. He said: “When we’ve played the biggest teams in the league this season, we’ve let too many goals in for one thing, so with how it went away. I feel we’ve got something to prove, that we’ve still got that urge. We’ve got to give one back; they beat us quite heavily at their place, and we don’t want that to happen again.”

