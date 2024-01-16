Portsmouth's divisional rivals have both strengthened their squads this week

The January transfer window is a crucial period of the season for all the clubs at the top of the League One table.

Portsmouth are currently at the summit after 27 games, but their recent slump in form has opened up the automatic promotion race for Peterborough, Derby County and Bolton who can all leapfrog the leaders due to their games in hand.

Derby in particular are one of the club’s building momentum at the top of the table and their recent 3-2 victory over Burton marked their 10th win in their last 12 league matches.

The Rams have further good news to report from the January transfer window and manager Paul Warne has confirmed that Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules will remain with the club until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old striker’s loan at Pride Park was due to expire after the Burton Albion game, but will now be extended for a further six months.

The forward, who has scored twice in 12 appearances, has impressed Warne in recent weeks and could play a crucial role in helping the club in their promotion race.

Warne told BBC Sport: “I believe it is all signed and delivered. He is staying until the end of the season, which is good because we are getting more game time out of him.”

Northampton Town add Republic of Ireland U21 international to their ranks

League One new boys Northampton Town are enjoying an excellent first season back in the third-tier after winning promotion from League Two.

The Cobblers are currently one of the most in-form teams in the division and are unbeaten in 10 games - leaving them just nine points outside of the play-off places.

In a bid to further boost their chances of success, Northampton have brought in Norwich City winger Tony Springett on loan for the remainder of the season. The Republic of Ireland U21 international has made 18 appearances for the Canaries this term - including 10 in the Championship.

He previously enjoyed a 10 game loan spell at Derby at the end of last season, but that was cut short in March due to injury.