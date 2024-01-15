Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth’s mid-season blip continued as the league leaders suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat at home to Leyton Orient. In a disastrous opening half, the hosts conceded all three goals before the break, while star striker Colby Bishop missed a crucial penalty which could have changed the balance of the contest.

Results in the other games allowed Pompey to remain at the top of the table for the time being, although the likes of Peterborough, Bolton and Derby will be handed the chance to leapfrog the leaders when they play their games in hand.

Pompey fans will be hoping for some transfer activity in what remains of the January transfer window, and they alongside many other League One teams will be scouring the market for bargains in the coming weeks.

In the meantime we have rounded up all of the latest transfer stories and headlines surrounding League One - including a potential double sale for Reading and interest from Rotherham and Portsmouth in a EFL forward.

Reading boss Ruben Selles confirms that offers for two stars have been accepted

League One strugglers Reading are enduring a season to forget as they face the prospect of back-to-back relegations.

Problems behind the scenes have overshadowed the team’s season and protests against owner Dai Yongee have been a regular occurrence at most home games. Manager Ruben Selles has faced an array of challenges this season and those issues will only be amplified by the potential departures of both Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey.

Speculation about the pair's future seeped out before Saturday’s home game against Port Vale and is understood to be a major factor in the protests that eventually forced the game to be abandoned. Selles confirmed that approaches for both players have been accepted by unnamed clubs.

Selles explained: “The club have accepted two proposals for two of our players. The two offers have been accepted but that does not mean the transfer are going to happen, because it is up to the players to really decide if they want to do it.”

Selles added that he had only been told about the offers once they had been accepted. One of the approaches is thought to be from a Premier League club, while another is believed to be from a club abroad, as reported by BBC Sport.

Rotherham United, Portsmouth and Derby eye move for Wigan Athletic attacker

Rotherham United are keen to strengthen their frontline to boost their hopes of survival in the Championship. Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror reports that Callum Lang of Wigan is a key target for Leam Richardson’s men.

Richardson spent time at Wigan in the past and remains an admirer of the 25-year-old. Lang has been involved in 25 games this season, scoring two goals and delivering two assists. His most prolific season in League One came in the 2021/22 campaign when he fired in 15 goals in 42 matches for a Wigan team which were crowned Championship winners.