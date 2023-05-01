News you can trust since 1877
Derby v Portsmouth's eye-catching attendance figure compared to Premier League and Championship games - including Brighton, Sheffield United and Ipswich promotion party: gallery

Pompey fans have been receiving plenty of praise for their showing at Derby’s Pride Park on Saturday.

By Mark McMahon
Published 1st May 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 16:03 BST

A total of 3,120 members of the Fratton faithful made the trip to the home of the Rams for what was effectively a dead-rubber for John Mousinho’s side.

However, that wasn’t reflected in the atmosphere they helped generate, with the buoyant travelling Blues army making themselves heard from start to finish as both teams played out a 1-1 draw.

It was an off-the-pitch performance that went down well with the likes of Mousinho, Marlon Pack and chairman Michael Eisner.

Now Pompey fans – and their Derby counterparts, of course – can have something else to be proud off following the release of this weekend’s attendances figures.

Indeed, despite the fixture being a League One game with only one team having anything to play for really, it still ranks as one of English football’s highest attended games, with 31,744 watching on.

It drew a bigger audience than many Premier League matches. Only Sunderland had a bigger attendance in the Championship. Meanwhile, neither of League One’s automatic promotion winners – Ipswich or Plymouth – had a crowd as big.

Only Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth at Hillsborough on February 4 has attracted a bigger third-tier attendance figure this season – 33,442.

Here’s England’s top 15 attendances from the past weekend and where the Derby v Pompey games sits.

Note: No attendance figures are known from Fulham v Man City or Crystal Palace v West Ham.

3,120 Pompey fans made the trip to Derby's Pride Park on Saturday.

Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Derby County and Portsmouth at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 29 April 2023.

3,120 Pompey fans made the trip to Derby's Pride Park on Saturday.

Match-day attendance figure: 20,531.

2. Bolton 2-0 Fleetwood (League One)

Match-day attendance figure: 20,531. Photo: Tom Dulat

Match attendance figure: 22,486.

3. Stoke 0-1 QPR (Championship)

Match attendance figure: 22,486. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Match attendance figure: 23,036.

4. Hull 1-1 Swansea (Championship)

Match attendance figure: 23,036. Photo: Nigel Roddis

