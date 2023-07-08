The winger turned down ‘heavily reduced terms’ last month in a bid to earn a fresh deal when he returns to full fitness later in the year.

The 27-year-old has been absent since February after sustaining an ACL injury against Bolton but revealed he could be back in contention in September.

Curtis is continuing his rehabilitation at the Blues’ Hilsea training base but will make a decision on his future when his comeback is complete.

In the meantime, John Mousinho has continued his summer recruitment and has added two wingers to his ranks as he looks to build a side which can achieve Championship football.

One of which was Gavin Whyte, who penned a three-year deal at Fratton Park after departing Cardiff at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Indeed, the winger has been handed Curtis’ iconic number 11 shirt, which will have a new name on the back for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

While the Pompey favourite’s future at PO4 remains in the air, the decision to give Whyte the No11 shirt has sparked plenty of reaction from the Fratton faithful on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@officialbocliff: I think that means the end of the road for Curtis in a blues shirt. Shame. He deserves better than that. Been loyal to us for years and on his day easily our best player.

@PortsmouthARG_: My heart says it's coming back, but my head knows it won't. It hurts Ronan Curtis.

@pfcmccloud: No no no no this cannot be happening please no.

@HarryGardner26: No need to give away Curtis’a number, could have waited till next season.

@HazzaTWood96: Could be the end of Curtis but we'll see.

@HarvMarksy: That’s definitely the end of Curtis. Might not look that deep but I can’t see him being the type to willingly give up his number if he was to be returning. Ain’t no way he coming here and being number 14 or something. It’s been a fun 5 years of RC11. Been a brilliant servant for us.

@jakemeyers2015: Wouldn't have given Whyte Ronan Curtis’ number, RIP #RC11. Guess that means Ronan will be off to pastures new once he's rehabed.

@braddersjw: Ouch, no Curtis then.

@haz_bond: And there is the end of RC11. I did think they were leaving the shirt for his return but now I’m not sure if he will return.