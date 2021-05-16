DETAILED: The NEW squad restrictions Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and rest of League One and League Two are set to operate under next season.

The Blues are likely to be given the expanded options as a result of discussions over the implementation of squad restrictions in the EFL moving forward.

The limitations on the first-team playing set-up will remain in place, despite the controversial salary cap voted in last year being scrapped in February.

But there will be some leeway applied from the existing framework in place, which would have seen third and fourth tier sides limited to just 20 players next season – as the rules currently stand.

The revised plans are now set to see that threshold raised to 22 players, with that number not including goalkeepers or players under the age of 21.

There appears to be a general acceptance from clubs in League One and League Two to operate under those conditions, paving the way for the new rules to be formalised ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Chief executive Mark Catlin was at the forefront of the crusade against the salary cap, and was an outspoken critic of the proposals.

Catlin was also very wary of the constraints the squad restrictions would place on Pompey, but is understood to be broadly relaxed about the club operating to the numbers agreed moving forward.

Pompey currently have 12 players contracted for Danny Cowley’s first full season at the helm, after being confirmed as the club’s new coach on a permanent basis this week.

The Blues announced their retained list yesterday which saw a host of players depart, most notably midfielder Andy Cannon alongside the likes of Jordy Hiwula, Charlie Daniels, Duncan Turnbull, Bryn Morris and Taylor Seymour.

Pompey remain in negotiations with Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Ryan Williams and Craig MacGillivray.

The News understands, however, MacGillivray is set to depart after failing to reach an agreement with the club over a new deal.

