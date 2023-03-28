Detailed: The up-to-date Portsmouth stance on every first-team player whose contract is set to expire: gallery

Pompey have 15 senior first-team players currently entering the final weeks of their Fratton Park contracts.
That figure includes their five loanees – Joe Pigott, Owen Dale, Matt Macey, Dane Scarlett and Di’Shon Bernard. It also involves Jayden Reid, who suffered an ACL in pre-season.
Yet that hasn’t stopped the topic being discussed with those with an influence on the situation at Fratton Park.
Here’s what been said to The News on the record about each individual case to date.
From left: Owen Dale, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi
2. Michael Jacobs
Michael Jacobs: ‘It’s one where it will be assessed at the end of the season, because we’ve still got a chance of being in the mix. My contract is up like quite a few of us, so the closer we get to the end of the season I guess there will be a decision. We’ll have a chat when that comes, but there’s been no discussions at the moment. There’s quite a few in the same boat as me, people will be dealt with as when, I’d imagine.’ Photo: Jason Brown
3. Joe Pigott - on loan from Ipswich
John Mousinho: ‘I don’t know what his situation is at Ipswich but everything Joe has done so far wouldn’t put me off having him back. I’ve been really impressed with Joe in terms of what he does on the pitch, but I’m more impressed with Joe in terms of what he does off the pitch and in training. He’s kept his head down, he’s trained hard, he’s been brilliant around the place, he’s a lively character. He’s a really good option to have.’ Photo: Simon Davies
4. Owen Dale - on loan from Blackpool
John Mousinho: ‘We’ve talked internally about that as an option this summer. We don’t know what his situation is going to be at Blackpool, but he’s been brilliant for me over my games here. It will be a real positive for us if he’s available in the summer, but that’s a bit out of our hands at the moment. It’s certainly one piece of business we’ve earmarked doing if it comes on to the table.’ Photo: Jason Brown