Detailed: The up-to-date Portsmouth stance on every first-team player whose contract is set to expire: gallery

2 . Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs: ‘It’s one where it will be assessed at the end of the season, because we’ve still got a chance of being in the mix. My contract is up like quite a few of us, so the closer we get to the end of the season I guess there will be a decision. We’ll have a chat when that comes, but there’s been no discussions at the moment. There’s quite a few in the same boat as me, people will be dealt with as when, I’d imagine.’ Photo: Jason Brown