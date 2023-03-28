News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
12 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
12 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Detailed: The up-to-date Portsmouth stance on every first-team player whose contract is set to expire: gallery

Pompey have 15 senior first-team players currently entering the final weeks of their Fratton Park contracts.

By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:03 BST

That figure includes their five loanees – Joe Pigott, Owen Dale, Matt Macey, Dane Scarlett and Di’Shon Bernard. It also involves Jayden Reid, who suffered an ACL in pre-season.

The club have consistently insisted nothing will be decided until the end of the season so that head coach John Mousinho can fairly run the rule over every player at his disposal.

Yet that hasn’t stopped the topic being discussed with those with an influence on the situation at Fratton Park.

Here’s what been said to The News on the record about each individual case to date.

Undefined: twitter
From left: Owen Dale, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi

1. Out of contract

From left: Owen Dale, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Michael Jacobs: ‘It’s one where it will be assessed at the end of the season, because we’ve still got a chance of being in the mix. My contract is up like quite a few of us, so the closer we get to the end of the season I guess there will be a decision. We’ll have a chat when that comes, but there’s been no discussions at the moment. There’s quite a few in the same boat as me, people will be dealt with as when, I’d imagine.’

2. Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs: ‘It’s one where it will be assessed at the end of the season, because we’ve still got a chance of being in the mix. My contract is up like quite a few of us, so the closer we get to the end of the season I guess there will be a decision. We’ll have a chat when that comes, but there’s been no discussions at the moment. There’s quite a few in the same boat as me, people will be dealt with as when, I’d imagine.’ Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
John Mousinho: ‘I don’t know what his situation is at Ipswich but everything Joe has done so far wouldn’t put me off having him back. I’ve been really impressed with Joe in terms of what he does on the pitch, but I’m more impressed with Joe in terms of what he does off the pitch and in training. He’s kept his head down, he’s trained hard, he’s been brilliant around the place, he’s a lively character. He’s a really good option to have.’

3. Joe Pigott - on loan from Ipswich

John Mousinho: ‘I don’t know what his situation is at Ipswich but everything Joe has done so far wouldn’t put me off having him back. I’ve been really impressed with Joe in terms of what he does on the pitch, but I’m more impressed with Joe in terms of what he does off the pitch and in training. He’s kept his head down, he’s trained hard, he’s been brilliant around the place, he’s a lively character. He’s a really good option to have.’ Photo: Simon Davies

Photo Sales
John Mousinho: ‘We’ve talked internally about that as an option this summer. We don’t know what his situation is going to be at Blackpool, but he’s been brilliant for me over my games here. It will be a real positive for us if he’s available in the summer, but that’s a bit out of our hands at the moment. It’s certainly one piece of business we’ve earmarked doing if it comes on to the table.’

4. Owen Dale - on loan from Blackpool

John Mousinho: ‘We’ve talked internally about that as an option this summer. We don’t know what his situation is going to be at Blackpool, but he’s been brilliant for me over my games here. It will be a real positive for us if he’s available in the summer, but that’s a bit out of our hands at the moment. It’s certainly one piece of business we’ve earmarked doing if it comes on to the table.’ Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
PompeyPortsmouthFratton ParkJohn MousinhoMatt Macey