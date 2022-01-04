The stalemate was the second in their last three matches when having a man advantage – following their 0-0 cancellation with Sheffield Wednesday.

And the Blues hold one of the worst records in the league when facing opponents reduced to 10-men – after gaining only two points from a possible six when gaining an upper-hand.

Danny Cowley’s side had to wait 23 days from their last fixture to the trip to Abbey Stadium – and it showed as they looked leggy in an eventful, stop-start fixture.

But the Fratton Park outfit also failed to make use of Sam Smith’s second yellow card, 15 minutes into the second half.

And Pompey will need to discover a cutting edge to break down teams who fall into a defensive shell.

Unsurprisingly, league-leaders Rotherham hold a perfect record when facing sides who lose a man mid-game.

In the two league fixtures where the scenario has arisen, Paul Warne’s side have been ruthless in front of goal.

Sam Smith was sent off for Cambridge in the 0-0 draw with Pompey at Abbey Stadium. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

During a December clash with Gillingham, they humbled Steve Evans’ team 5-1, while Ryan Jackson was given his marching orders.

And the Millers won by the same score-line against promotion rivals Sunderland in October – as Aiden McGeady was sent off early in the second half.

Boasting a worse record than Pompey, however, are Doncaster – who are the only team in League One to lose all of their matches when playing with an extra-man.

While Sunderland share the same record as the Blues in drawing their singular match when receiving an added edge.

Donny fell to an away defeat against a 10-man Rotherham side in August when failing to be buoyed by Mikel Miller’s straight-red for the hosts.

And the Black Cats disappointingly surrendered a lead to strugglers Shrewsbury in November, despite David Davis’ being removed from play on the cusp of half-time.

Joining the Rotherham with a 100 percent record in this regard are high-flying Wigan and transitioning Charlton.

And the former’s league position of third may reflect the gap Pompey will need to bridge in order to secure a top-six position this term.

