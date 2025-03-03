Detailed: Why another busy summer of Portsmouth transfer business could lie ahead

In each of the past two summer windows Pompey have recruited 14 players, with some major surgery required and taking place on John Mousinho’s squad.

As the Blues quietly go about tying down their out-of-contract talent to new long-term deals, it prompted the thought there may not be quite the overhaul required again in the next transfer window.

And that will quite possibly be the case, but as the local press corps discussed what lies ahead in the next round of recruitment at Luton on Saturday, the realisation dawned there may be slightly more business ahead than the recent new deals suggest.

Yes, securing Colby Bishop and Terry Devlin to new long-term agreements last week is news to be celebrated. Likewise, the positive noises over speaking to Andre Dozzell and Regan Poole over new terms, and actioning the 12-month option in Kusini Yengi’s contract.

But examine the bigger picture among Mousinho’s first-team options, and there is reasonable suggestion another busy few months lie ahead when transfer battle recommences from Thursday, June 12.

Six are out of contract with Mousinho so far addressing the futures of Dozzell, Poole and Yengi from that group and all three wanted. Pompey have the security of a 12-month option when Zak Swanson’s deal ends this summer, leaving January arrivals Ben Killip and Cohen Bramall with their short-term deals.

It would certainly be no surprise to see the first four around next season from that group, but there’s no suggestion that will be the case for the six loans the Blues have been leaning on this season.

Rob Atkinson is a wanted man at Bristol City and West Ham will want to make a call on Freddie Potts’ suitability for their first-team set-up. Isaac Hayden, Mark O’Mahony, Adil Aouchiche and Kaide Gordon will all also return to their parent clubs at the end of the campaign, with the majority likely needing replacing.

Busy summer of Pompey transfers?

Looking at those players, there are obvious members like Colby Bishop, Callum Lang, Nico Schmid, Josh Murphy & Co who are central to John Mousinho’s plans.

There will be question marks over other contracted players, however.

Pompey boss John Mousinho, left, and sporting director Rich Hughes, right. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Ryley Towler looked to be on his way in January and has failed to make six squads since the January window closed. Abdoulaye Kamara’s Pompey career hasn’t got off ground along with Harvey Blair. It will be interesting to see what the long-term view is too, on the likes of Christian Saydee and Paddy Lane moving forward.

But scratch the surface of Pompey’s squad considerations, and it’s not a big leap to conclude another busy summer of business lies in wait.