He maintained a very low profile in the directors’ box at Kenilworth Road.

But there was Australia head coach, Tony Popovic, taking in what proved to be a Championship clash which didn’t prove particularly easy on the eye.

It very nearly proved a fruitless journey for the 51-year-old, with news emerging that Aussie Hayden Matthews’ season was over, after picking up an ankle injury against QPR. With Thomas Waddingham missing with a groin issue and Jacob Farrell out for the season with a knee issue, Pompey have been shorn of other potential targets for Popovic to focus on.

Eyes on Socceroos striker

Kusini Yengi saved the day, however, as the fans’ favourite made his return from three-and-a-half months out with a knee issue against Matt Bloomfield’s side. Yengi looked lively in a 27-minute outing off the bench, as he replaced Josh Murphy and Pompey favoured a more direct approach as they switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

Popovic has selection considerations for two World Cup qualifiers next month, as they welcome Indonesia to Sydney on March 20 in a crucial clash.

Australia then go to the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centra five days’ later to take on China, who currently sit bottom of their AFC Asian qualifying group. Australia currently are a point in front of Indonesia with two qualifying from Group C and Japan nine points clear at the top of the table.

Popovic will be remembered for his playing days in England, where he spent five years at Crystal Palace and reached the Premier League.

Popovic dangled a leg at Steve Stone’s cross with five minutes remaining as Harry Redknapp’s side triumphed 3-1, with the ball looping up off his boot and lobbing keeper Julian Speroni.

He is more fondly remembered in his homeland for scoring the opening goal as Australia defeated England 3-1 at Upton Park in 2003, a match described as ‘one of the biggest upsets in soccer history’ in the Australian press.