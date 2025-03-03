The mysterious international manager watching Portsmouth labour in Championship defeat to Luton Town
In fact his presence was so far under the radar, it’s fair to say many of those surrounding the former defender were totally unaware there was an international manager in their midst.
But there was Australia head coach, Tony Popovic, taking in what proved to be a Championship clash which didn’t prove particularly easy on the eye.
The Socceroos boss was watching the meeting with the Hatters as part of a scouting mission to these shores, after arriving as his country’s new boss and Graham Arnold’s successor last September.
It very nearly proved a fruitless journey for the 51-year-old, with news emerging that Aussie Hayden Matthews’ season was over, after picking up an ankle injury against QPR. With Thomas Waddingham missing with a groin issue and Jacob Farrell out for the season with a knee issue, Pompey have been shorn of other potential targets for Popovic to focus on.
Eyes on Socceroos striker
Kusini Yengi saved the day, however, as the fans’ favourite made his return from three-and-a-half months out with a knee issue against Matt Bloomfield’s side. Yengi looked lively in a 27-minute outing off the bench, as he replaced Josh Murphy and Pompey favoured a more direct approach as they switched to a 4-4-2 formation.
Popovic has selection considerations for two World Cup qualifiers next month, as they welcome Indonesia to Sydney on March 20 in a crucial clash.
Australia then go to the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centra five days’ later to take on China, who currently sit bottom of their AFC Asian qualifying group. Australia currently are a point in front of Indonesia with two qualifying from Group C and Japan nine points clear at the top of the table.
Yengi will be expected to be selected with Pompey hoping he returns in good health, after he suffered his knee injury when scoring both goals in the 2-2 draw with Bahrain last November.
Popovic will be remembered for his playing days in England, where he spent five years at Crystal Palace and reached the Premier League.
Pompey fans who were around at that time will no doubt remember the centre-back scoring what many rate as the most spectacular own goal in Premier League history at Fratton Park.
Popovic dangled a leg at Steve Stone’s cross with five minutes remaining as Harry Redknapp’s side triumphed 3-1, with the ball looping up off his boot and lobbing keeper Julian Speroni.
He is more fondly remembered in his homeland for scoring the opening goal as Australia defeated England 3-1 at Upton Park in 2003, a match described as ‘one of the biggest upsets in soccer history’ in the Australian press.
