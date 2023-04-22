DETAILED: Why Ryley Towler isn’t playing for Portsmouth as clamour grows for Bristol City arrival’s inclusion

And the Pompey boss has explained he will not favour the youngster over loanee Di’Shon Bernard or out-of-contract Clark Robertson, simply because his long-term future lies at Fratton Park.

Mousinho felt it was the right time to hand the 20-year-old a break, after a difficult afternoon against Ellis Harrison and Matty Taylor.

It’s meant three unused sub appearances and two squad omissions for him as Bernard and Roberston were favoured, with Mousinho unrepentant for using another club’s player in the Manchester United loanee at Towler’s expense.

When asked if it was right to use a loanee over one of your permanent players, Mousinho said: ‘You can take that view for all the positions with loan players playing. If you apply that logic then you don’t need any loan players at all, I just don’t buy it.

‘I’ve said to Ryley himself he’s well ahead of where we thought he would be, miles ahead of where he thought he’d be in terms of coming in from Bristol City in January. He’s way surpassed the expectations of the staff.

‘If you’d said to Ryley he was going to pick up seven or eight games, you’d have thought that was a really good return.

Ryley Towler.

‘Just towards the end of the season there’s been the return of Clark Robertson, the club captain, in his position so it’s been difficult for him. Then we looked to play Di’Shon against a very specific striker in A) Jonathan Leko and B) Gatlin O’Donkor. We did that for a very real reason.

‘All of these things come into our minds when we pick a team. All of these things come into our minds when we pick a team to win a game, it doesn’t matter necessarily to us whether they are loan or permanent.’

Mousinho stressed he still sees big things on the horizon for Towler at Pompey, as he continues his football education.

He added:‘Ryley has a huge future at the football club.

‘His 45 minutes against Port Vale was the toughest he’d had all season, he came off at half-time there and hasn’t really featured since.

‘That’s fine and happens to players, it happens to older players who’ve come into the side let alone younger ones.