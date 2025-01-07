Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marlon Pack’s red card at Sunderland has handed Pompey boss John Mousinho a selection headache for Friday night’s FA Cup trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The skipper’s 67th-minute dismissal for denying Black Cats striker Wilson Isidor a goalscoring opportunity has landed him an automatic one-match ban.

The News has learned that means the 33-year-old will definitely miss the third-round fixture at Adams Park but will be available for the Blues’ next Championship fixture at Blackburn on Wednesday, January 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s something of a result for Mousinho, who is expected to make several changes to his team for the game against the Chairboys. Yet it means Pompey will go into the match without a right-footed centre-back.

Midfielder Pack has been filling in at centre-half in the continued absence of right-footers Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowatt. His presence there has offered stability at the back, despite struggling in the position against Bristol City and most recently Sunderland. It also afforded the Blues balance, with Ryan Towler and Tom McIntyre left-footed defenders.

Loanee Rob Atkinson made a huge impression on his debut against the Black Cats, after he was asked to fill the void left by the departing Pack. He’s an obvious candidate to fulfill that role again against Wycombe, with the game providing the 26-year-old with the perfect opportunity to get more match minutes under his belt.

However, he too is left-footed - guaranteeing Pompey a wholly irregular defensive set-up for the Cup clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey new-boy Rob Atkinson | National World

The Blues’ only alternative is to play returning right-back Jordan Williams at centre-back. That’s something Mousinho has experimented with already this season, though, without much success.

Both right-footers Shaughnessy and Poole are expected to return from their respective calf injuries this month.

On their returns, it will be interesting to see if Pack resumes normal midfield duties. Prior to his move to the centre of defence, the former Cardiff and Bristol City man found himself benched after a series of below-par performances.