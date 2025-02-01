Determined Portsmouth can't break down resolute promotion chasers Burnley

Pompey match report against Burnley | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey couldn’t breach Burnley’s impregnable defence as it finished goalless at Fratton.

John Mousinho’s side threw everything at the promotion chasers with a performance of determination and commitment, but it couldn’t return a goal for their efforts.

The best Blues chances fell to skipper Matt Ritchie in each half, with keeper James Trafford producing a superb stop to deny the Gosport man late on.

Lyle Foster’s first-half header was saved by Nico Schmid, while Andre Dozzell blocked Lucast Pires’ goalbound effort on the line after the restart with the visitors claiming handball.

Pompey built early pressure without creating a chance of note with Burnley threatening most clearly in the 20th minute, when Nicolas Schmid saved well with his feet to keep out Lyle Foster’s header.

Schmid then tipped over Jaidon Anthony’s effort before the same man miscued in the box.

At the other end, Zak Swanson cut in and fired over left footed from 20 yards before Josh Murphy whistled an effort just wide from 25 yards in the 33rd minute.

Pompey’s best chance came six minutes before the break when Callum Lang freed Matt Ritchie, but Maxime Esteve got a touch in as he fired at goal from inside the six-yard box.

Connor Ogilvie flicked a header just past the far post at the end of the half in which there was plenty for the Blues to be pleased about.

Two dangerous Murphy crosses arrived after the restart but Bishop couldn’t quite profit on either, as the winger threatened.

Shaughnessy’s header was gathered by James Trafford in the 70th minute, as the keeper then went down with supposed cramp to the ire of the home crowd who chanted ‘boring boring Burnley’.

Dozzell then produced a crucial block on the line from Lucas Pires’ drive with 15 minutes left, with the referee turning away Burnley’s handball appeals

Josh Laurent’s shot was then deflected into the arms of Schmid with the keeper as Burnley finished strongly.

Then Trafford superbly blocked Ritchie’s shot from 12 yards as it looked the winger had won it late on before Bishop fired over at the death, but Burnley made it eight games without conceding a goal.