Development over Portsmouth move for ex-Norwich City man with Swindon Town keen

The midfielder has spent a period on trial at Fratton Park after leaving Norwich City this summer.

Thompson departed this week, but The News understands there could still be an opportunity to strike a deal with the 26-year-old.

Swindon are keen on taking the Bristol-born player back to the club he left in 2014 to move to Carrow Road.

Thompson’s preference would be to move to PO4, but after suffering a string of injury issues in recent seasons an arrival at Pompey will hang upon the structure of the deal.

The Bristol-born player earned himself a lucrative contract with Norwich, when he signed a new four-year deal in 2018.

The two parties reached an agreement to cancel that deal at the end of last month, paving the way for his arrival at the Blues’ training ground last week.

Thompson would be happy to be paid a fraction of what he was previously earning in Norfolk, with his overriding priority to find a programme which will stop a recurrence of the injury issues which are hampering his progress.

Those have included Achilles, shoulder and hamstring issues in his career to date.

Thompson made a strong impression in a cameo against Peterborough last weekend, with fans immediately calling for the player to be signed up.

Cowley knows he desperately needs strengthening in the middle of the park, with just Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe to call upon going into the League One season.

Former Norwich man Louis Thompson in action against Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey have recruited 10 players so far this summer, with the head coach now making midfield reinforcements a priority.

