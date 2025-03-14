Pompey have been criticised for three major failings during their surprise home defeat to bottom-of-the-table Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just days after recording an impressive 1-0 Fratton Park victory against league-leaders Leeds United, the Blues shot themselves in the foot by losing to a Pilgrims side who were without a Championship away win until their PO4 visit.

The defeat - plus results elsewhere in midweek - means the safety net between Pompey and the relegation zone has been reduced to seven points with nine games of the season remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho’s troops have the chance to rectify that when they travel to Preston North End on Saturday - a side sitting just two points above them in 15th and a team without a win in six Championship outings

Yet to get anything out of their latest trip to Deepdale, the Blues will have to learn valuable lessons from some issues that cost them dearly against Plymouth in midweek.

That’s according to The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, who pinpointed three areas of the Blues’ play that let them down badly against a now rejuvenated Miron Muslic outfit. That is: their effectiveness in possession, with Pompey boasting 80-percent of the ball against Plymouth; the disappointing lack of threat they carried in attack; plus a naivety that stood out during the 11 minutes of time added on match official Matt Donohue allowed at the end of the game.

Frustrating night for Pompey v Plymouth

Airing his frustrations on the latest episode of Pompey Talk - which is also available to watch on Freeview channel 262- Allen said: ‘He (John Mousinho) was very reasoned afterwards. He was saying, Pompey aren't used to having possession at this level. They're a high-pressing team trying to win it back, aren't they?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They used to (enjoy more possession) under Paul Cook's team, Kelly Jackett's team to an extent, and last year, when teams would come to Fratton Park and sit in.

‘But this year, they're not used to that. Teams don't come to Fratton Park to sit in. And they didn't have a clue how to break them down, did they?

‘Zak Swanson, second half, had the ball on the right and every time passed it inside or behind. He didn't know what to do. He didn't know how to attack. At least (substitute) Cohen Bramall was trying to attack down the left.

‘They just couldn't find a way through.

Plymouth boss Miron Muslic celebrates his side's win | National World

‘Plymouth defended their box extremely well. Far too comfortably as well, didn't they, really?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We go back to that 11-minutes of time added on. It's 2-1 against 10 men and everybody was thinking: “Here we go!”. The atmosphere cranks up, it was brilliant.

‘But Pompey did nothing, they barely had a shot.

‘John Mousinho was talking about it afterwards, how they kept making silly fouls and giving Plymouth the chance to timewaste. And he rightly pointed out Pompey would have done the same in the same position.

‘It was just a frustrating game. They didn’t play very well and Plymouth deserved it. No complaints there, they deserved to win it - Pompey weren’t good enough, it’s as simple as that.’

For your next Pompey read: Preston North End v Portsmouth: 2 changes in Jordan Cross' predicted line-up at Deepdale