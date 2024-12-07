Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to today’s 3-0 victory against Bristol City.

Goals from Colby Bishop (20 minutes), Josh Murphy (62) and Callum Lang (71) secured the victory for John Mousinho’s side, with the win also seeing the Blues climb off the bottom of the table.

Here’s a selection of the views shared by the Fratton faithful on X after Pompey secured their third win of the season.

@ryanlewis79: Bloody brilliant performance from them all. Tough conditions but for 85 mins we were by far the better side. Play like that and we’ll be fine. Bishop is like a new signing for us. Poole back to his best too.

@RO8s: Tell you something, sportsfans - we've taken eight points from the last six games. Starting at the bottom of the table, you have to go up to Millwall in 11th to beat that. I reckon we're going to be hard to beat from here on.

@deanprobert89: Team looks so much better with Bish up top. The rest of them look like they’re playing with belief.

@84Knight: Brilliant performance. Amazing what having a proper striker playing can do for the whole team.

@mark11s: Really good today. Could have been more.

@LukeEllisPUP: The mood in football can so quickly change. Please keep this up, Bishop makes a hell of a difference to this side.

@peckham65Grant: We have started to play good football. Different team to the first 10 or 11 games, and having Colby Bishop fit has lifted the whole team.

@LeeroyTmof49167: Jumped on the players a month or so ago, assumed we were doomed, and am now quite happy to eat a big slice of humble pie. If Pompey keep playing like that, we will not go down. Absolute credit to the players the management, and our city.

@phil72pfc: It’s been coming. That was so comfortable it felt like we had gone back to,last season ! The goal scorers all rear today but strong team performance. Annoyed by Lang kicking the ball away and getting a yellow but hey three points are all I wanted and got so much more today.

@Nio62487226: Bishop is so important to that team. Best performance of the season, no question about that.