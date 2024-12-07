Pompey have been handed a double selection blow on the back of their 3-0 victory against Bristol City.

The Blues celebrated a third win of the season as they climbed off the bottom of the Championship in style against the Robins.

Goals from Colby Bishop (20 minutes), Josh Murphy (62) and Callum Lang (71) gave John Mousinho’s side the perfect confidence booster in their battle against relegation and ahead of Norwich’s visit to Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

Yet it has come at a price, with both Andre Dozzell and Lang picking up their fifth yellow cards of the season - meaning they automatically face one-match bans.

Dozzell, who has started the Blues’ past six games in midfield alongside Freddie Potts, was booked by referee Sunny Gill in the 41st minute against City for a foul on Marcus McGuane.

Pompey’s top-scorer, Lang, however, picked up his yellow for kicking the ball away moments after scoring his fifth goal of the season - something John Mousinho had warned against the build-up to Saturday’s game.

It leaves the head coach with something of a selection poser - especially as today’s game against the Robins saw six players ruled out through injury.

Owen Moxon, who came on as a 67th-minute subsitute for Dozzell, is an option in the Blues’ engine room. Alternatively, Marlon Pack could return to the midfield after playing the past three games at centre-back alongside Regan Poole.

Up front, Mousinho will probably have to choose between Paddy Lane and Christian Saydee to fill the sizeable hole left vacant by Lang.

Jordan Williams (four bookings) is the only other player at risk of suspension ahead of Pompey’s 19th game of the season against Derby - the cut-off point for one-match bans. Yet, he’s currently out injured and unlikely to feature against Norwich or the Rams.