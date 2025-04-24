Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Pompey favourite Jamie O’Hara has endeared himself to his former club’s fans even further - with a scathing assessment on their bitter rivals Southampton.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton’s return to the Championship was confirmed at the start of the month after less than a season in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That sets up two mouthwatering south coast derby meetings next season, after John Mousinho’s men booked their place in the 2025-26 Championship following their 1-0 win over Watford on Monday.

Southampton still have five games remaining in what has been an awful season following their promotion via the play-offs last May.

Interim boss Simon Rusk still has a mammoth job on his hands as his side bid to beat Derby County’s 11 points, which currently holds the Premier League record for the lowest points tally ever.

Southampton matched the Rams’ figure on Saturday, as Lesley Ugochukwu netted a 93rd-minute equaliser against West Ham. That sparked wild celebrations from players and in the away end at the London Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, O’Hara has been left perplexed by the late scenes in east London as Southampton levelled Derby’s record on 11 points.

The former Pompey loanee didn’t mince his words as he delivered a scathing assessment of Southampton’s ‘disgraceful’ campaign.

Jamie O’Hara’s brutal Southampton assessment

The 38-year-old told Sky Sports News: ‘They were celebrating like they won the Premier League, honestly it was embarrassing. They’ve got 11 points!

‘Fair play to them, you don’t want to be the worst team ever but they've still got to get one more point because they’re the joint worst team ever with Derby. They’re celebrating like they’ve done something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They have been absolutely disgraceful this season, an absolute joke. Listen, they’ve found a point from somewhere, but come on 11 points.’

Jamie O'Hara scored Pompey's fourth goal against Southampton in 2010. | Getty Imag

It’s clear O’Hara still has his Pompey allegiances 15 years after his Fratton Park stay.

The 38-year-old spent the 2009-10 campaign on loan from Spurs with the Blues, where he became a firm favourite during a difficult season on-and-off the pitch at PO4.

This saw the ex-Millwall and Wolves ace score three goals in 29 appearances during his season-long stay on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, O’Hara’s most memorable moment in Pompey colours came at St Mary’s when he rounded off the 4-1 demolition of the then League One Saints in the FA Cup.

The former midfielder netted the fourth goal in the fifth-round clash between the bitter rivals in February 2010 as Avram Grant’s men surged to their second Wembley final in three seasons.

There have been three meetings between the two sides since and will renew their rivalry once again next season, with the Blues and Southampton both booking their place in the Championship.

Your next Pompey read: ‘He plays where he wants’ but humble Terry Devlin reveals best Portsmouth role and future position plan