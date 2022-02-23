Former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett was last night sacked by Leyton Orient - his first job since leaving Fratton Park after approaching four years. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett arrived at Brisbane Road in the summer, his first job since departing Fratton Park in March 2021.

He oversaw the O’s for 49 matches before last night dismissed following a 2-0 home defeat to Bristol Rovers.

A fourth defeat in a row left them 18th – five points above the League Two relegation zone.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orient had failed to win in their last 11 matches, losing nine of them, while scoring twice during that dismal period.

It’s in stark contrast to his Pompey tenure, when Jackett reached two League One play-off semi-finals, claimed the Checkatrade Trophy and lost in the final of the Papa John’s Trophy.

He would win an impressive 109 of his 211 matches in charge at Fratton Park, yet left with the Blues in seventh spot.

In a statement, Leyton Orient said: ‘The club can confirm that it has parted company with manager Kenny Jackett with immediate effect.

‘Assistant manager Joe Gallen, who joined the club with Kenny Jackett in the summer, will also depart his role.

‘We would like to place on record our thanks to Kenny and Joe, and wish them all the best for the future.

‘Further details regarding who will take temporary control of first team affairs will be communicated in due course.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron