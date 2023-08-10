A host of players who contributed to Oxford’s 19th-placed League One finish last term have gone. Meanwhile, eight new arrivals have been welcomed to the club to date, including reported Blues target Ruben Rodrigues.

Manning’s new-look U’s are yet to experience a win, though, with Saturday’s season-opening 2-0 defeat against Cambridge followed up by a bruising 5-1 loss at Championship Bristol City in the Carabao Cup.

Manning & Co welcome Carlisle to the Kassam this weekend – but the head coach has warned he needs time to get his side gelling.

Indeed, he insisted it’s not an ‘overnight’ project that will automatically click into place.

Speaking to BBC Radio Oxford after the Bristol City defeat, Manning said: ‘Winning doesn't happen overnight. This is a new group of players that is being asked to do new things and that takes time’.

Manning added he was keeping expectations this season under check, but had confidence in his side’s potential as they learn to play together.

Liam Manning was linked with the Pompey head coach role back in January Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

‘I'm quite realistic,’ he said.

‘I think you'll find when our players come out the other side of it they will be a hard team to beat and be capable of winning games in a way that I know they can.

‘We had such a good pre-season and you see some of that quality coming out.

‘The biggest thing is how do we respond to this loss and I expect to see a reaction from a few at the weekend - we have to take the positives.’

Since taking charge of Oxford, Manning’s record reads: P13 W2 D5 L6.

He helped the U’s avoid relegation to League Two, but their survival was only guaranteed on the final day of the season.

Pompey chose John Mousinho to replace Danny Cowley as their head coach at the start of the year.

The former U’s defender has lost just four of his 25 games in charge, with 11 wins and 10 draws making up his numbers.