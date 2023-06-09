The News understands that the Portuguese will leave Meadow Lane on a free transfer during the forthcoming transfer window after helping guide the Magpies back to the Football League.

The 26-year-old, who recorded 19 goals and 15 assists for Luke Williams’ side as they won promotion from the National League via the play-offs, has turned down the offer of a new contract in order to test himself at a higher level.

That report has since proven to be correct, with The News able to verify the link. Indeed, it has been confirmed that Pompey made discrete enquiries about Rodrigues’ situation following three years with County.

However, it’s our understanding that a move to Fratton Park is not on the cards. Instead, the highly-sought-after front man will move elsewhere, with a real possibility that he will line up against the Blues in League One next season. The ‘white smoke’ to accompany the identity of Rodrigues’ next club is expected to be confirmed soon.

The development will come as a blow to the Fratton faithful, who will have been impressed with the forward’s stats over the past three seasons at Notts County – he scored 54 goals in 129 appearances following his move from Dutch football in 2020. Rodrigues has also been named in the National League Team of the Season for the past two years.

Yet, it’s believed that Pompey at no point opened formal negotiations with the player or his representatives about a move.

Ruben Rodrigues had been linked with a move to Pompey this summer Picture: Cameron Smith/Getty Images