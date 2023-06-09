Portsmouth transfer news: Blues won't be signing Notts County's Ruben Rodrigues - leaving Cardiff, Derby, Barnsley and Oxford in the race for in-demand forward
The News understands that the Portuguese will leave Meadow Lane on a free transfer during the forthcoming transfer window after helping guide the Magpies back to the Football League.
The 26-year-old, who recorded 19 goals and 15 assists for Luke Williams’ side as they won promotion from the National League via the play-offs, has turned down the offer of a new contract in order to test himself at a higher level.
The Blues, alongside Championship Cardiff and League One rivals Derby, Barnsley and Oxford, were this week linked with the former Den Bosch player by Football Insider.
That report has since proven to be correct, with The News able to verify the link. Indeed, it has been confirmed that Pompey made discrete enquiries about Rodrigues’ situation following three years with County.
However, it’s our understanding that a move to Fratton Park is not on the cards. Instead, the highly-sought-after front man will move elsewhere, with a real possibility that he will line up against the Blues in League One next season. The ‘white smoke’ to accompany the identity of Rodrigues’ next club is expected to be confirmed soon.
The development will come as a blow to the Fratton faithful, who will have been impressed with the forward’s stats over the past three seasons at Notts County – he scored 54 goals in 129 appearances following his move from Dutch football in 2020. Rodrigues has also been named in the National League Team of the Season for the past two years.
Yet, it’s believed that Pompey at no point opened formal negotiations with the player or his representatives about a move.
The Blues have been linked with a host of players ahead of the transfer window opening on June 14. Northampton left-back Ali Koiki is the latest name to emerge. However, no new signings have been made by the club to date, despite the Blues hectically working behind the scenes on a number of fronts.