Thomas Waddingham has confirmed his move to Pompey.

The Blues are expected to officially announce the striker’s signing on Wednesday after agreeing a £200,000 fee with Brisbane Roar and getting international clearance for his arrival into the UK.

But Australia broadcaster 10 Sport has jumped the gun on those plans by uploading a segment of an exclusive interview they have with the 19-year-old onto social media platform X.

There, Waddingham has confirmed that have Pompey won the race for his signature, revealed why he’s signing for the Blues and shared his parents’ reaction to the news that he’s leaving his homeland to continue his career abroad.

Waddingham told 10 Sport: ‘I got a call from my agent and found out and, obviously, made the decision to go so, yeah, it was a very exciting moment.

‘My parents were crying, they don’t want me to go, but, yeah, it should be good.

‘Yeah, there were a couple of clubs there but I think Portsmouth... I was speaking to the coach on a call and he was like: ‘I really want to improve, I really want to get better and do well”, which I kind of bought into it, so, yeah, I’m really happy. All the fans there, it’s a very nice place and, yeah, just bought into what they’re doing.’

Waddingham has scored four goals in 11 A-League appearances for Brisbane this term. That follows 11 goals in 28 outings for Roar during his breakout season in 2023/24.

Pompey saw off competition from Championship rivals QPR and Sheffield Wednesday to land the Australia international, who becomes the third new face to arrive at Fratton Park this month after Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden.

The Blues are expected to follow up their move for Waddingham with the signing of fellow Aussie Hayden Matthews, with a £1.27m fee agreed with Sydney FC for the centre-back.