Pompey are awaiting international clearance before they can announce the signing of Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham.

A deal has been in place for the Australia under-19 international for more than 10 days, with Roar boss Ruben Zadkovich confirming the Blues struck an agreement with the A-League side on January 11.

It’s understood Pompey have forked out £200,000 (around $395,000 Aus) for the 19-year-old, who was also interesting Championship rivals QPR and Sheffield Wednesday during the current January transfer window.

Nothing can be officially confirmed until the Fratton Park club receive clearance from the FA. But with the process of issuing an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) limited to seven days once a request has been made, it’s believed Waddingham’s registration could be approved and signed off before Pompey’s home game against Stoke on Wednesday.

The youngster, who has bagged four goals in 11 games for Brisbane this season, won't be considered for the visit of the Potters. At present, head coach John Mousinho sees him as one for the future, rather than the here and now. But his arrival will finally wrap up a transfer that has been touted for a number of weeks.

Waddingham represents Pompey’s third signing of the transfer window, with Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden (both loan arrivals) already making the move to Fratton Park this month. But he won’t be their last, with fellow Aussie Hayden Matthews also set to swap the A-League for the Championship.

The News understands that a £1.27m deal has been agreed between Pompey and Sydney FC for the highly-rated centre-back, with talks between the Blues and the 20-year-old’s representatives ongoing.

Hayden Matthews is set to join Pompey for £1.27m this month | Getty Images

Australia’s Daily Telegraph reports that Matthews is still being considered for Sydney’s forthcoming game against Melbourne Victory on Friday night. But that will obviously change if personal terms are agreed between now and then.

Once-capped Socceroos Matthews played 80 minutes as Sydney FC lost 4-3 to Brisbane Roar on Saturday. It represented his 12th outing of the season so far and potentially his last for his hometown club as Pompey seek to make him the fourth Aussie on their books.

As well as Waddingham, the Blues already have Kusini Yengi and Jacob Farrell in their ranks.