A plane commissioned by the newly-formed group PFC Coalition circled around Fratton Park during their 2-0 victory over Exeter on Saturday.

It carried a banner which read ‘Einser. No ambition - no plan’ during the remaining minutes of the first period and into half-time.

It was part of PFC Coalition’s plan to send the Blues’ chairman and his board a message regarding his future ambitions for the club.

Indeed, the message signalled the latest step of their ‘peaceful protest’ after they unveiled a four-part statement to Eisner ahead of the contest against the Grecians.

The group are seeking reassurance from the board over the direction of the club as they seek to avoid a seventh consecutive campaign in the third term.

However, the protest has received a mixed response from the Fratton faithful, who remained split at the use of a plane to demonstrate their beliefs on Saturday.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Pompey supporters on Twitter.

Pompey fans remain split over protests against Michael Eisner.

@Lawro77: Thought the statement you put out was good, and raised some very valid points. That would have been enough for now I reckon. Just my opinion.

@jezzurps: I thought the statement you put out was great but this felt ill judged.

Just personal opinion and respect what you’re trying to do but the money for the plane could be used more constructively.

@pompeyaj1: In the Fratton End there was no clapping cheering or anything complete wash out and totally embarrassing.

@danieledmunds4: Was that little plane the protest or was it somewhere else? It sounds like it’s the minority that have a problem with the owners as everyone around me were embarrassed with the situation.

@OpinionPompey: We’ve had owners spend millions in the past that left us in a legacy of debt and on the brink of collapse...

Eisners aren’t perfect but there are signs of progress and I will take sustainability any day!

I get there’s frustration but this is just embarrassing.

@PompeyPedro: If anything is a lesson on how social media echo chambers don’t equal reality then it’s the responses to this tweet.

Don’t think this went the way the organisers thought it would.

It’s a shame because I felt the statement on its own was well written and raised fair points.

@lee_laver: A fair amount of applause at first where I sit in the Fratton End.

@greenspacesimon: Didn't get a mention in the South stand. Felt out of step to me to be honest.

After that just people filming at half time behind the stand and a few getting fed up with the buzzing noise.

@andpompey: Saw it , seemed to hang around for ages. I have no problem with it.

In the Fratton End it was met with apathy, no cheers or clapping just a few people laughing.

@MikeOfPompey: Not the way to go about it in my opinion, as soon as you hear the word protest it’s a negative!

