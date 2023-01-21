Portsmouth fan group have plane fly over Fratton Park as they accuse owners of 'No ambition - No plan'

The aircraft passed over the ground during the Blues’ League One game against Exeter on Saturday.

The banner read: ‘Eisners. No Ambition – No Plan’.

The group are seeking reassurances over the direction of Pompey in a season which is threatening to condemn them to League One for a seventh consecutive campaign.

PFC Coalition are calling on Eisner’s Tornante company to provide supporters with explicit, unambiguous details (activities, timescales, milestones etc.) regarding the club’s plan to increase the capacity at Fratton Park; their plan to make the academy fundamental to the club’s success; and Pompey’s plan for providing a sustainable playing budget that enables promotion from League One.

A plan for providing a sustainable playing budget in the Championship that will empower the team to compete for promotion to the Premier League is also wanted.

However, the group have made it clear they are not calling for Tornante to sell the club – and neither are they pushing for the owners’ removal from the Blues.

The plan passed over Fratton Park during the first half of today's game against Exeter.

Speaking ahead of today’s game, Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen told The News: ‘Everyone has different opinions, I don’t know the individuals in the PFC Coalition because they haven’t identified themselves, but our position is quite clear.

‘Our door is always open for people to come and talk to us. Mark Catlin’s door was always open, my door is always open, if anyone has any issues with the football club that’s an approach I have always tried to have here.

‘Everybody has a right to express their views, everybody has a right to protest if they don’t like what is going on.

‘But we are trying to do the tight things here.’