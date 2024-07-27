Pompey lost 4-0 to Wycombe in a behind-closed-doors friendly. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Pompey slipped to a first defeat of pre-season with a 4-0 loss to Wycombe.

Taking place behind closed doors this afternoon at their Hilsea training ground, the game consisted of two periods of one hour.

As a consequence, the Blues got 60 minutes of match action into all 22 of their players used. They included first appearances of pre-season for Gavin Whyte and Zak Swanson, although Colby Bishop was not involved following the birth of his daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey lost 4-0 to Wycombe in a behind-closed-doors friendly. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it was the League One visitors who won the 120-minute long fixture, through goals from Garath McCleary, Richard Kone, Beryly Lubala and an unnamed player.

The scoreline didn’t flatter the Chairboys either, with the Blues putting on their most disappointing display of their pre-season schedule, which left John Mousinho deeply unhappy.

Aside from an early Marlon Pack header from a corner, Pompey struggled to threaten Wycombe’s keeper in the opening 60 minutes.

In fact it was the visitors who seized control of the game in the second quarter, netting twice to cap their dominance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCleary opened the scoring on 37 minutes with a composed right-footed finish. Moments later, a Wycombe team-mate struck the foot of the far post, but the linesman had already flagged for offside.

A stunning Will Norris save then prevented another Wycombe goal, but, on the stroke of half-time, the keeper came off his line and bundled over a player to give away a penalty.

That was converted by Richard Kone, despite Norris diving the right way and getting his hand to it.

Pompey made 11 changes on the hour mark - marking the start of the third quarter - with their opponents doing likewise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That saw Swanson handed his first taste of pre-season action, featuring in the centre of defence, partnering Jamal Baptiste.

Instead Terry Devlin operated at right-back, with Tom McIntyre at left-back, while 17-year-old Harry Clout was used on the left wing.

Indeed it was the Academy youngster who had an early chance in the third quarter, heading Whyte’s right-wing cross just wide.

Wycombe made it 3-0 on 80 minutes when a free-kick was headed back from the far post and nudged home from close range by Beryly Lubala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the final 30 minutes, McIntyre moved into the centre of defence, Swanson to right-back and Devlin into midfield.

Devlin wasted a glorious chance to reduce the deficit when he planted a header from Moxon’s right-wing corner wide.

Then Whyte saw his angled shot blocked by the keeper at his near post as the Blues went in search of goals.