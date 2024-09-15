Tom McIntyre returns from injury to line-up against West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

Tom McIntyre returns to boost Pompey for the visit of West Brom.

The central defender hasn’t featured for the Blues competitively since breaking his ankle in February.

This season he has been sidelined by a hamstring issue, but is today recalled to John Mousinho’s side in place of Ryley Tower.

McIntyre represents one of three changes for the Blues in their first match for more than a fortnight following the international break.

There is also a debut for Josh Murphy, having recovered from an ankle injury sustained in pre-season against MK Dons.

In addition, Paddy Lane returns to the starting XI, with Matt Ritchie, Towler and Sammy Silvera dropping to the bench.

Regan Poole also returns to the squad for the first time since November after recovering from an ACL injury.

However, there is no place for Elias Sorensen or Mark O’Mahony, while Conor Shaughnessy is not yet ready to return from a calf injury.

The Baggies have named former Pompey favourite Jed Wallace on their bench.

The attacker left Fratton Park in May 2015 to join Wolves after 121 matches and 30 goals, with today representing his first time back as a player.

Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Williams, McIntyre, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Lang, Lane, Murphy, Saydee.

Subs: Schmid, Towler, Poole, Potts, Kamara, Silvera, Blair, Yengi, Ritchie.