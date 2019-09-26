Have your say

The foot injury sustained by Oli Hawkins against Southampton means Kenny Jackett must make a change to his back four for the visit of Bolton.

The Pompey boss will weigh up whether to drop captain Tom Naylor back into the vacant centre-half role, but may instead recall Paul Downing after he sat out the defeats against Wycombe and Saints.

Hawkins could miss up to six weeks with the problem.

Marcus Harness is also likely to return to the starting line-up, after missing the Blues’ past five games with a thigh injury.

The winger will be restored to the right-flank role – a position Ryan Williams occupied impressively against Southampton on Tuesday night.

Yet Williams could still retain his starting role and move to the left wing at the expense of Ronan Curtis, whose recent performances have worried fans.

Ellis Harrison returns to the squad after serving a one-match ban following his sending off against Wycombe last Saturday.

On-Loan Norwich defender Sean Raggett should make the bench.

For the visitors, centre-back Jake Wright will miss Bolton’s trip to Fratton Park with a hamstring strain.

The ex-Sheffield United defender sustained the injury in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland last time out and is ruled out of the trip south.

Yoan Zouma, brother of Chelsea’s French international, Kurt, is set to come in at centre-half in place of Wright.

Republic of Ireland international Daryl Murphy could make his first Bolton appearance after recovering from a calf injury.

Yet Ben Alnwick, Josh Earl, Harry Brockbank, Chris O’Grady, Liam Edwards, Joe Bunney and Connor Hall all remain on the treatment table.