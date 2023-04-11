Unsurprisingly, Pompey find themselves out of the running for the top three League One prizes at the forthcoming 2023 EFL Awards.

Just like their promotion ambitions, the Blues will be enviously looking on when the league’s bosses are handing out the top gongs at the end of the season.

That’s after they were overlooked as the EFL announced its shortlist for the much coveted manager of the year, player of the year and young player of the year awards for the 2022-23 season.

The Blues have not not been totally omitted from the gala awards ceremony that will take place at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Sunday, April 23.

Popular Fratton Park steward, Abdul Khalique, is one of three nominees for the Club Employee prize.

The successful Portsmouth FC scholarship – one of the flagship activations in the partnership between the club and the University of Portsmouth – has also been recognised for the EFL Innovation Award.

But with ninth-placed Pompey’s early-season promotion credentials found wanting come the autumn, and John Mousinho replacing the sacked Danny Cowley as head coach in January, chances of a nomination for their on-the-pitch endeavours were extremely unlikely.

Realistically, only top scorer Colby Bishop stood a chance of being shortlisted, with the Blues striker currently third in the League One scoring charts with 19 goals.

Yet he too was overlooked, with the EFL opting for three other candidates to win their top League One player award.

Here are those nominees for the manager, player and young player prizes.

1 . Kieron McKenna - Ipswich Town (Manager of the Year) The Northern Irishman currently has big-spending Ipswich sitting third in the League One table - two points off leaders Sheffield Wednesday but with a game in hand. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

2 . Steven Schumacher - Plymouth Argyle (Manager of the Year) Schumacher has unfancied Plymouth riding high in League One and on the brink of automatic promotion. The Pilgrims sit second in the table, a point behind Wednesday, and with a game in hand. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3 . Darren Moore - Sheffield Wednesday (Manager of the Year) The former Pompey defender has Wednesday sitting top of the pile with just five games to go. His side have won 24 of their 41 games to date. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers (Player of the Year) The former Pompey target has 15 goals and 11 assists from his 39 League One games to date this season - that's despite the Gas sitting 14th in the table. Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales