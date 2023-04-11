EFL Awards: The top Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth, Ipswich and Charlton figures Portsmouth will miss out to as 2023 League One nominations are revealed: gallery
Unsurprisingly, Pompey find themselves out of the running for the top three League One prizes at the forthcoming 2023 EFL Awards.
Just like their promotion ambitions, the Blues will be enviously looking on when the league’s bosses are handing out the top gongs at the end of the season.
That’s after they were overlooked as the EFL announced its shortlist for the much coveted manager of the year, player of the year and young player of the year awards for the 2022-23 season.
The Blues have not not been totally omitted from the gala awards ceremony that will take place at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Sunday, April 23.
Popular Fratton Park steward, Abdul Khalique, is one of three nominees for the Club Employee prize.
The successful Portsmouth FC scholarship – one of the flagship activations in the partnership between the club and the University of Portsmouth – has also been recognised for the EFL Innovation Award.
But with ninth-placed Pompey’s early-season promotion credentials found wanting come the autumn, and John Mousinho replacing the sacked Danny Cowley as head coach in January, chances of a nomination for their on-the-pitch endeavours were extremely unlikely.
Realistically, only top scorer Colby Bishop stood a chance of being shortlisted, with the Blues striker currently third in the League One scoring charts with 19 goals.
Yet he too was overlooked, with the EFL opting for three other candidates to win their top League One player award.
Here are those nominees for the manager, player and young player prizes.